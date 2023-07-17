Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Drops By 25.0%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Activity
In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781. 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,582. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 116.00%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Read More
