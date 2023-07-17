Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Drops By 25.0%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $39,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781. 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 620.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,582. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 116.00%.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

