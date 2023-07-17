Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Increases By 161.5%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 161.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($194.26) to £168 ($216.13) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($180.11) to £155 ($199.41) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,916.57.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

