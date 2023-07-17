Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Expands By 264.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.