Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Expands By 264.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
