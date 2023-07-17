Short Interest in FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Rises By 42.9%

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FE Battery Metals Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEMFF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.36. 57,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,837. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.40. FE Battery Metals has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 0.98.

About FE Battery Metals

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Lake Gold Property that comprises 94 mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 1,880 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

