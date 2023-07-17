Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Decreases By 63.9%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.9 days.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $2,038.33 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,009.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,859.50.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 60.04%.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

