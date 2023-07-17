Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Grows By 39.7%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

RNP traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $19.35. 97,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,454. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

