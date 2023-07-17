Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Expands By 605.1%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 605.1% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 146.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.41. 163,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,600. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
