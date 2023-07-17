Short Interest in Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Drops By 44.4%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Celadon Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGIP opened at $0.00 on Monday. Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services.

