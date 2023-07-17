Short Interest in Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP) Drops By 44.4%

Celadon Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Celadon Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGIP opened at $0.00 on Monday. Celadon Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Celadon Group Company Profile
