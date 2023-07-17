Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 87.5%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of CZMWY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

