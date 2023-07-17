Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Declines By 87.5%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance
Shares of CZMWY traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.79. 2,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
