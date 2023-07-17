Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Declines By 91.3%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAC. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 263.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,693,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 1,227,883 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 316.7% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,050,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 1,462.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Battery Future Acquisition by 69.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 888,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 365,185 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

Battery Future Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

