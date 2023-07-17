Short Interest in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Drops By 58.3%

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AQU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.41. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Aquaron Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aquaron Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,786,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

