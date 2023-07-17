Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE SHOP opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

