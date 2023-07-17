SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet downgraded SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of SFL

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 14,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. 271,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80. SFL has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.59%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

