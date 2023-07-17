SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.50 ($13.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 737.40 ($9.49) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 770.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 791.38. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,101 ($14.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market cap of £9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 9.9 million square metres of space (106 million square feet) valued at £20.9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.