Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.64 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 876.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 865.4% higher against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and $64.25 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.79 or 1.00003583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041211 USD and is up 869.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

