Secret Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $2,056.47 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00255101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00049640 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003298 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00269067 USD and is down -11.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,844.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

