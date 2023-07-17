Scotiabank Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$83.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGEAF. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.