Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Boosted by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 341.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 166,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 109,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 182,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,770. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

