Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,528,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 8.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.55% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 490,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,296. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

