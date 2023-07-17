Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHX stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

