Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 22.6% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $34,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.62. The stock had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,518. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

