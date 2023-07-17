Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Members Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Members Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $13,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ remained flat at $46.09 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

