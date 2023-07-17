Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Members Advisory Group LLC

Members Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.7% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,394,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,625. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

