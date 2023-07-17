Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,092,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,975 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,499,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,873,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

