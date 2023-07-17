Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 538 at Morgan Stanley

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.20) to GBX 538 ($6.92) in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Schroders from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Schroders stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Schroders has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

