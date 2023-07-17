Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.5326 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

