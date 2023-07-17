Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.75. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of 1.54 and a 1 year high of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.68.
About Saturn Oil & Gas
