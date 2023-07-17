Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Down 41.1% in June

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Saturn Oil & Gas stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 1.75. 8,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873. Saturn Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of 1.54 and a 1 year high of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.68.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

