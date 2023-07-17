Sapphire Price Hits $0.0176 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $751.22 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,924.22 or 0.06353467 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,407,994,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,387,415,804 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.