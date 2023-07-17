Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SAL opened at $24.43 on Monday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as working capital, equipment financing, financing for leasehold improvements, and financing for expansion; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

