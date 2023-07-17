Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
TSE RBY opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
