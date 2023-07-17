Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

TSE RBY opened at C$2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.81. Rubellite Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.08.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy ( TSE:RBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 65.25% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts predict that Rubellite Energy will post 0.2443385 EPS for the current year.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

