Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price to $66.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTVA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.76.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 21.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Corteva by 137.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 267.8% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after buying an additional 51,399 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

