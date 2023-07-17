Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$24.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.