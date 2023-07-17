Royal Bank of Canada Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities lowered Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.13.
Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$24.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
