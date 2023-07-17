Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 9.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.09% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $115,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.32. 56,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The stock has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.