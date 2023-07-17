Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $341.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $343.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

