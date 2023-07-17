Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODFree Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOODGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 223.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.