Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $10.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.09.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 40,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,499,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $124,094.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 223.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,919,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

