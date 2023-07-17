Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $68.53

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.53, but opened at $66.85. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 354,499 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

