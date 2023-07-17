Reviewing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 6.51% 35.65% 9.24% Payoneer Global -3.55% -4.81% -0.43%

Risk & Volatility

eBay has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 1 12 6 0 2.26 Payoneer Global 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for eBay and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

eBay currently has a consensus target price of $49.23, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $7.93, indicating a potential upside of 57.94%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than eBay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eBay and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $9.80 billion 2.55 -$1.27 billion $1.20 38.99 Payoneer Global $627.62 million 2.89 -$11.97 million ($0.08) -63.13

Payoneer Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eBay. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eBay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eBay beats Payoneer Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

