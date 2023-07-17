Reviewing Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) & Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -3.14% 22.32% 8.20% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Constellation Brands and Drinks Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 4 15 0 2.79 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands currently has a consensus price target of $262.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Constellation Brands and Drinks Americas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.60 billion 4.88 -$71.00 million ($1.83) -139.60 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drinks Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Constellation Brands.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook's California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

