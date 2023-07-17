Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.02. 2,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Bancorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 23.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

