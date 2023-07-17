REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 15th total of 609,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
REE Automotive Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:REE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,895. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.67. REE Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REE Automotive will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.
