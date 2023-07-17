Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $161.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $362.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

