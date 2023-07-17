Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,418 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $240.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day moving average is $204.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

