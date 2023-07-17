Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $951,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

TXN opened at $180.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

