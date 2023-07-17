Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $869,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,687,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,868,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $167.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.07 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,474 shares of company stock worth $11,452,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.