Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 316.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.1 %

CLH opened at $165.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,194.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $151.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

