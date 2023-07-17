Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $235.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $238.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

