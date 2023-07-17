Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $292.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $196.13 and a 1-year high of $294.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.60.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,282 shares of company stock worth $23,784,577 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

