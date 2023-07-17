Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,585 shares of company stock worth $73,603,347. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hershey Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.17.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $238.87 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.