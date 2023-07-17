Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 230.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 779,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,294,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jabil by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,765,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,382,000 after buying an additional 281,866 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Down 1.1 %

JBL stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $113.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

