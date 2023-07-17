Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,803 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
