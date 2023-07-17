Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,803 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.